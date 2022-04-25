New Govt Set to Revoke Regional Cricket System Introduced by Imran Khan

The new government has decided to reinstate departmental cricket as it is set to terminate the regional domestic system introduced by former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Shahbaz Sharif’s government has decided to reimplement the departmental cricket system in the country. Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Communication, Ehsan Mazari, said that they are resuming the departmental system of sports. The cricket departments will soon be given directions to revive the old domestic system.

Revival of departmental cricket has been a strong demand by players and officials since the new regional system was unable to accommodate the majority of cricketers. Limiting domestic cricket to six associations was termed impractical in the populated country as it reduced employment opportunities not only for players but also for the officials and staff.

Former cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan had replaced departmental cricket with regional cricket in order to improve the quality of the domestic system. However, it was not welcomed widely by the cricketing community.