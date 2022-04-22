PCB Orders Domestic Coaches to Learn Pitch Curation in a Bizarre Announcement

PCB has decided to assimilate the domestic coaches with pitch curation in new orders. Domestic coaches are left baffled after being directed to learn the pitch preparation process.

PCB wants the domestic coaches to perform atypical duties as they have been directed to prepare pitches along with the curators. Reportedly, the general manager of domestic cricket, Junaid Zia, has made a strange decision according to which the domestic coaches are supposed to learn pitch curation.

The coaches of all domestic zones have been ordered to monitor the pitch curation in National Stadium, Karachi in order to learn the technicalities involved in pitch preparation. The coaches have been baffled by the bizarre decision as many stated that pitch curation is out of their domain. However, PCB has decided to turn the coaches into curators in an attempt to make them multi-taskers.

In the initial phase, seven coaches of City Cricket Association Karachi have reported to the National Stadium camp where they will be trained to curate pitches.

PCB has also decided to upgrade the quality of pitches in Pakistan in line with Ramiz Raja’s vision.