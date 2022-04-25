PSO Arranges 5 Additional Cargoes of Diesel: Ample Fuel Stocks Available

As the national flag bearer, PSO remains committed to fueling the nation under all circumstances, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel at its retail outlets nationwide.

In view of the increasing demand of diesel, mainly due to harvesting season and limited product availability/imports by other market players, PSO has arranged 05 additional high-speed diesel (HSD) cargoes from March till May 2022.

ALSO READ PSO’s Financial Burden Worsens as it Grapples With Supply Management Issues

These cargoes are over and above the 11 cargoes planned in accordance with PSO’s usual market share as committed by PSO during the Product Review Meeting chaired by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In April 2022, PSO has sold around 120 million liters i.e. 100,000 tons additional Diesel which is equivalent to 2 import cargoes. As of April 21, 2022, the company attained a market share of 57.4% against historical monthly market share of 49.7%.

The company says, they have ample stocks available in the supply chain to meet the increasing demand. “All our import cargoes are arriving smoothly as per plan, and despite the sudden pressure on PSO’s supply chain, our teams are working 24×7 to ensure we meet the nation’s fuel needs,” says the company spokesperson.

Additionally, OGRA is monitoring the overall situation regarding product availability by other oil marketing companies so that country’s supply chain can be maintained.

ALSO READ Petrol Prices to Shoot Up by Rs. 20 per Liter as New Govt Plans to End Subsidy

Ogra spokesperson in a statement said that it is pertinent to inform all stakeholders that adequate fuel supplies are available across the country. He said that there are speculations about the diesel shortages in few pockets of Punjab.

OGRA with all law enforcement agencies along district management is monitoring the situation, the spokesperson maintained, adding, any one involved in hoarding or short supply shall be dealt with, in accordance to law.