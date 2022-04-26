Breaking: Two Killed, Several Injured in Karachi University Blast

At least two people were killed, and four others injured as a result of a blast in a van at Karachi University on Tuesday.

According to media report, the blast occurred in a passenger van at around 2:30 PM. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Those injured include two police personnel.

Contingents of police and medics have arrived at the scene. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

