Punjab Orders School Teachers to Check Exams Online

The Punjab Education Department has announced that the examination papers for classes 4, 5, and 8 will be checked online, starting from 26 April.

The Punjab Examination Commission issued a notification in this regard earlier this week. It said that the commission will start examination papers checking through mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and other online modes from 26 April.

The teachers will receive compensation through bank transfer, while the results for the classes will also be announced online, the notification stated.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Education Department barred the use of study guides from private publishers in all the public schools in the province.

The department took notice of the key books and guides being used in schools to teach students and warned that teachers found using guides and helping books for teaching would face strict action.

The department had directed the teachers to only use the books approved by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB), which are being provided for free, and avoid private guides and helping books.