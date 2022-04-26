Govt Announces 4 Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

The government has decided to announce a four-day public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

According to sources within the cabinet, the federal cabinet has finalized four holidays, from Monday, 2 May to Thursday, 5 May, for Eid.

A notification in this regard is likely to be issued on Wednesday.

According to PTV News, the Interior Ministry had forwarded a summary for three public holidays on Eid. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved four holidays for the religious festival.

عیدالفطر پر سوموار 2 مئی سے 5 مئی تک سرکاری تعطیلات کا اعلان pic.twitter.com/uFe1iqAIQN — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) April 26, 2022

Since public offices do not operate on Sunday, the government employees are most likely to enjoy five holidays on Eid, with Friday, 6 May, and Saturday, 7 May, being the only working days in the entire week.

Meanwhile, astronomers have predicted that the month of Ramadan would have 30 days, as the Shawwal moon is less likely to be sighted anywhere in the country on the evening of 29 Ramadan (Sunday, 1 May).

Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr is most likely to be observed on 3 May in Pakistan.