Carrefour Pakistan Invests PKR 1 Billion Towards Two New Stores

Carrefour, fully owned and operated by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, signed a Joint Venture Agreement with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Lahore on 26th April 2022 to establish two standalone stores.

The agreement was signed by Umer Lodhi, Country Manager, Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail and Administrator DHA Lahore in the presence of Thierry Louis Joulin, Chief Operating Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Retail at DHA Head Office, Lahore.

The stores will not only expand the local footprint of the retail leader in the country, but also provide economic support to at least 500 households through the creation of direct and indirect jobs.

Carrefour’s PKR 1 billion investment for the establishment of these two new stores brings the total investment to PKR 11 billion the retailer has already made towards the retail industry in Pakistan. Notably, these ventures underscore Carrefour’s dedication to becoming a trusted local partner that creates value for the industry and Pakistani economy.

As a testament to this, Carrefour works with more than 700 suppliers and partners across Pakistan, sourcing 99 percent of its products locally. This most recent investment will bring customers greater access to affordable, high-quality products while also supporting the nation’s supply chain.

Speaking at the occasion, Umer Lodhi Country Manager, Carrefour Pakistan, said, “As the economy begins to return to its pre-pandemic course and both Carrefour stores prepare to serve a wider customer, we are also working together to provide economic support to hundreds of households. This reflects our commitment in action for the local economy’s revival as we provide business and employment opportunities for greater and more inclusive economic prosperity.”

Administrator DHA Lahore said, “This Joint Venture with Carrefour is our testament to building on our commitment to creating a world-class sustainable and congenial community living experience for our worthy residents.”

In addition to the convenience of in-store shopping for quality products at its ten stores in Pakistan, Carrefour also offers its delivery service through the Carrefour Pakistan app to better serve its customers. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.