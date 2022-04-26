Experts Confirm Eid-ul-Fitr Dates in Pakistan

Astronomers have predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr is to be observed on 3 May in Pakistan.

According to experts, the month of Ramadan would have 30 days, as the Shawwal moon is less likely to be sighted anywhere in the country on the evening of 29 Ramadan (Sunday, 1 May).

They added that the new moon would be born at 1:28 AM between the night of 30 April and 1 May, and there would be no crescent to be seen on the horizon of Pakistan and South Asia on the evening of 1 May.

“The dimensional difference between the moon and the sun needs to be at 10 degrees, but it will be at 8 degrees in Pakistan, which will make it near impossible to be seen even with a telescope,” experts said.

Similarly, the time difference between the sunset and moonset, which should be a maximum of 40 minutes for the new moon to be sighted, will be more than 89 minutes in all areas of the country.

Therefore, Ramadan will complete 30 days on Monday, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday, 3 May.