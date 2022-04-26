Here’s How Many People Will Accompany PM Shehbaz on Saudi Arabia Visit

16 Members of Sharif Family, and Personal Servants to Join PM’s Official Visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for his maiden official visit to Saudi Arabia on 28 April.

According to an official document available with ProPakistani, a 55-member contingent, including members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a 12-party government alliance – officials of the Foreign Office, members of the Sharif family, and their personal servants will accompany the prime minister. Some of them will join the delegation from other destinations.

The entourage, according to the document, will comprise of following individuals and others:

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Party heads/MNAs of the government coalition

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

BNP-M Chief Akhtar Mengal

BAP Leader Khalid Magsi

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood

ANP leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti

JWP President Shahzain Bugti

MNA Mohsin Dawar

MNA Aslam Bhootani

MNA Ali Nawaz Shah

PMAP Chief Mahmood Achakzai

National Party President Dr. Abdul Malik

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood

PPP MNA Shagufta Jumani

Former SAPM

Former SAPM Allama Tahir Ashrafi

Family Members

Hamza Shehbaz

Wife of Hamza Shehbaz

Daughter of Hamza Shehbaz

Maid of Hamza Shehbaz’s family

Captain Muhammad Safdar (Retd)

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Sabiha Abbas Sharif

Yousaf Abbas Sharif

Wife of Yousaf Abbas Sharif

Son of Yousaf Abbas Sharif

London to Jeddah

Meanwhile, former PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz will join the delegation from London.

Doha to Jeddah

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz’s son, Suleman Shehbaz Sharif, his wife, son, and maid will join from Doha.