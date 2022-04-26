Here’s How Many People Will Accompany PM Shehbaz on Saudi Arabia Visit

16 Members of Sharif Family, and Personal Servants to Join PM’s Official Visit to Saudi Arabia
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for his maiden official visit to Saudi Arabia on 28 April.
According to an official document available with ProPakistani, a 55-member contingent, including members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a 12-party government alliance – officials of the Foreign Office, members of the Sharif family, and their personal servants will accompany the prime minister. Some of them will join the delegation from other destinations.
The entourage, according to the document, will comprise of following individuals and others:
- PM Shehbaz Sharif
Party heads/MNAs of the government coalition
- PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
- JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman
- BNP-M Chief Akhtar Mengal
- BAP Leader Khalid Magsi
- MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
- Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood
- ANP leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti
- JWP President Shahzain Bugti
- MNA Mohsin Dawar
- MNA Aslam Bhootani
- MNA Ali Nawaz Shah
- PMAP Chief Mahmood Achakzai
- National Party President Dr. Abdul Malik
- Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood
- PPP MNA Shagufta Jumani
Former SAPM
- Former SAPM Allama Tahir Ashrafi
Family Members
- Hamza Shehbaz
- Wife of Hamza Shehbaz
- Daughter of Hamza Shehbaz
- Maid of Hamza Shehbaz’s family
- Captain Muhammad Safdar (Retd)
- Maryam Nawaz Sharif
- Sabiha Abbas Sharif
- Yousaf Abbas Sharif
- Wife of Yousaf Abbas Sharif
- Son of Yousaf Abbas Sharif
London to Jeddah
Meanwhile, former PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz will join the delegation from London.
Doha to Jeddah
Furthermore, PM Shehbaz’s son, Suleman Shehbaz Sharif, his wife, son, and maid will join from Doha.