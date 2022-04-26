Kaaj Eid Collection by GulAhmed Offers the Best Outfits on Amazing Prices for Your Eid Shopping

With Eid just around the corner, the frenzy in shopping malls cannot be overlooked. Enthusiastic to choose new and unique designs for their Eid outfits this year, women leave no store unturned.

Catering to the fashion needs of its wide audience, GulAhmed, the celebrated brand among women has launched its new Kaaj Eid collection.

Full of new and versatile designs perfect for the season and its festivities, the Kaaj Eid collection is certainly something to gaze upon.

Here are some of the articles from the incredible Kaaj Eid collection by GulAhmed that you should definitely get for this Eid:

Kaaj Eid Collection by GulAhmed

When it comes to a splendid Eid outfit, there are a lot of options to choose from, but with the sun beating down upon us, which fabric would go hand in hand with style and comfort?

The Kaaj Stitched Fabric Eid collection is the perfect answer to this question.

The collection offers a variety of simple aesthetic solid suits in pastel colors to choose from. Not only do these simple but elegant pieces make a style statement but are also easy to carry and pair with a great pair of heels.

For those of you who want to go out of the box and do something extraordinary for Eid this year, the Kaaj Eid collection brings the perfect option for you. Presenting the oh-so-graceful luxury saree items, which are not only comfortable due to their fabric choice, but also make a great style statement. Pair your intricately embroidered luxury saree with some traditional jhumkas and voila! You are ready to rock the day!



Delicate prints have always had an edge when it comes to summer outfits. Due to their vibrant colors and contrasts, these floral or block-printed suits are not only cute to wear but provide the comfort nothing else can. If you are looking for a more laid-back Eid look, these prints are the best thing you can get this summer.

If you’re late to the Eid shopping spree, fret not, because Kaaj Eid collection has got you covered with its many kurti designs. The delicately embroidered kurtis with their rich colors are a great and affordable investment. Throw in any solid trousers with the kurtis and you have got yourself a complete outfit, perfect for a family lunch on Eid day.

The needle embroidered kurtis are not only a fashion article you must have in your wardrobe, but are also easy to carry and pair with a pretty jewellery item to get a complete Eid look. The breezy fabric makes it easier to relax and enjoy your Eid day while rocking a traditional look.

If you are one of those folks who do not want to go overboard with your Eid shopping and are looking for something you will be able to carry even after the festivities, look no further. The Kaaj Eid collection has dozens of simple solid-hued kurtis that can be paired with any trousers. These Kurtis, when paired with some heavy jewelry can be pulled off at any occasion and also on your casual days.

So, what are you waiting for?

If you haven’t been able to do your Eid shopping yet, go raid the GulAhmed stores near you or order online from their website.

The best part about ordering your desired outfits online is that you can get free shipping on orders above PKR 2000/-

Happy Eid shopping!