Misbah-ul-Haq Shares His Views on PCB Chairman’s Appointment

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has shared his views on the future of Ramiz Raja as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Misbah believes that the PCB should be an independent entity and changes in government should not have an impact on cricket’s governing body in the country.

Misbah is the latest cricketer to throw weight behind turning PCB into an independent body. Earlier, former captain, Shahid Afridi, also stated that politics should be kept away and the PCB chairman should be appointed through election.

The former national team coach’s comments came in the wake of uncertainty around Ramiz’s reign as the PCB chairman due to the change in Pakistan’s government.

The current PCB chairman was appointed by former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, over 8 months ago. It is expected that he will be removed from the post by the new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. According to rumors, Ramiz is set to be replaced by former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, who is keen to get back to run the cricketing activities in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Misbah resigned from his role as the national team’s head coach soon after the appointment of Ramiz as the chairman of the board. It is understood that Misbah’s days as head coach were numbered under Ramiz’s tenure which led him to resign on his own.