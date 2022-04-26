Shahid Afridi Wants Elections to Decide PCB Chairman

Legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi believes that the decision to appoint the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman should not be in the hands of a single person and should be appointed via elections.

The 42-year-old said that politics should be kept away from cricket and the decisions of PCB as it disrupts the workflow and has a deep impact on the direction of cricket in the country.

“I think PCB should not be taken to the assembly or Islamabad. PCB should be made an independent body, decisions such as chairmanship should be exercised via elections,” Afridi stated.

Afridi’s comments came after the uncertainty around Ramiz Raja’s PCB tenure due to the change in government in the country. Ramiz was appointed by former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and it is rumored that he will be removed from his role by the new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, due to the political differences.

According to the rumor mill, Ramiz’s days as PCB chairman are numbered with former chairman, Najam Sethi, the leading candidate to take over the job. On the other hand, Ramiz revealed that he has been told to continue his work and has informed his colleagues that he is not going anywhere.