PHF Appoints 4 Foreign Coaches to Revive Pakistan Hockey

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed four foreign coaches for the national team for the first time in the country’s history. The decision to hire foreign coaches was made according to the recommendation of the national team head coach, Siegfried Aikman, as he believes that the coaches will help the players adapt to the modern game.

Aikman believes that a team of capable coaches who understand the modern game is crucial for the national side to progress forward. Hence, the PHF decided to hire former Dutch player, Richard Snitcher, as the drag-flicking coach. Richard joined the team’s training session in Belgium where he shared crucial tips with the players.

“Pakistan has some really good drag flickers. I had a very interactive session with the players and they executed the tips so well,” Richard shared the details of his training sessions.

Earlier, the PHF had appointed Australia’s Daniel Berry as a physical trainer and Dutch coach, Bob Johan Veldhof, as the goalkeeping coach along with head coach, Siegfried Aikman.

Pakistan hockey team is currently on a European tour where they will play against the likes of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain in order to prepare for the upcoming major events including the Asian Games.

The Men in Green will kick off their European tour with a high-octane clash against the Netherlands on 26 April. The two teams will play again on 27 April before Pakistan face Belgium in a one-off match on 29 April. The team will then travel to Spain to play three matches on 2,3 and 4 May before returning home on 5 May.