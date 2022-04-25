Hasan Ali Opens Up About Domestic Cricket System in Pakistan

Hasan Ali has shared his opinion about the domestic cricket structure in Pakistan. While many cricketers opposed the regional cricket system implemented by the former government, Hasan Ali has declared it workable after some mandatory alterations.

Since the ouster of former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the movement for the revival of departmental cricket has found new life. Former, as well as current, cricketers have spoken up in favor of the old system citing the employment opportunities it offered for players and officials.

The introduction of the six regions has resulted in the unemployment of cricketers. However, Hasan Ali is not against the regional system if the basic changes are made to employ a larger number of players at the domestic level.

Sharing his views about the change in domestic structure, the star pacer said, “I feel that instead of a complete overhaul, some basic changes to the current structure can be made to improve the situation. So for example, six regional teams can be increased to ten or more and to ask departments to form their teams again, which will result in many more cricketers getting a chance to play.”

Hasan Ali is currently featuring in England’s first-class tournament representing Lancashire County Cricket Club.