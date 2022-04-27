KP Announces 6 Holidays for Schools and Offices on Eid

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from Monday 2 May to Friday 6 May in all public and private offices as well as educational institutes across the province.

Following the announcement, all public and private departments will stay closed from Monday to Friday with an added weekly holiday on Sunday.

On the other hand, the federal government has announced 4 holidays for the religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr in all public departments as well as schools and colleges. According to the details, PM Shehbaz approved four holidays from Monday to Thursday for Eid.

Similarly, the private schools association has announced 6 Eid holidays from 2 to 6 May.