Poco Watch and Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition Launched

Poco recently unveiled the F4 GT at its launch event. Alongside it, the company also unveiled its first smartwatch, the Poco Watch, and its latest earbuds called Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition.

Poco Watch

The Poco Watch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360 x 320px. Made up of lightweight plastic, it weighs only 31 grams.

The watch includes all standard health tracking applications such as the heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, and sports tracking feature for more than 100 sports. A built-in GPS module is also included with 5 ATM water resistance.

Poco claims the watch can last for up to 14 days with mixed usage.

The watch will cost only €79 and will be available via various online platforms starting April 28.

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

The earbuds from Poco are a special partnership between the brand and the popular game, Genshin Impact.

The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 and dual device connectivity. They also come with active noise cancellation that reduces outside noises by up to 35dB.

Poco Buds Pro has a 28-hour battery life with the case. Charging can be done via the USB-C port or wirelessly using any Qi charger.

The Buds will retail for €69 from April 28.