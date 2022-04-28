Bahria University Announces 9 Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

Bahria University Islamabad has announced a five-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Bahria University and its constituent units will remain closed from 2 to 6 May on account of Eid-ul-Fitr,” it said in an official notification issued yesterday.

Since the university does not operate on Saturdays and Sundays, its students get a total of nine holidays with two weekends on either side of the official holidays.

The University of Balochistan had also issued a notification announcing its Eid holidays and will remain closed from 2 to 6 May.

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced a four-day public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr this year. As per PTV News, the federal cabinet has finalized four holidays, from Monday, 2 May to Thursday, 5 May.

عیدالفطر پر سوموار 2 مئی سے 5 مئی تک سرکاری تعطیلات کا اعلان pic.twitter.com/uFe1iqAIQN — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) April 26, 2022

The Ministry of Interior had initially forwarded a summary for three public holidays but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved four holidays instead.