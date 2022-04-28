BISE Rawalpindi Confirms Dates for Matric Exams

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2022 will begin in the Rawalpindi division on Tuesday, 10 May, as per a schedule announced earlier.

The Spokesman for the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, Arslan Cheema, said that the board has made foolproof arrangements to conduct the SSC examinations transparently and smoothly.

He mentioned that 117,796 students will take the examinations, of which 60,868 are males and 56,928 are females.

Cheema added that “388 exam centers, including 142 for boys, 139 for girls, and 107 combined centers, have also been set up in the region”.

He further revealed that special monitoring teams led by the Chairman of the board, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, will make surprise visits to the examination centers.

“The reports will be presented to the chairman on [a] daily basis and action will directly be taken by the chairman,” he continued.

The central control room will be in the Rawalpindi BISE office and district level control rooms will be set up in Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal.

The spokesperson has also directed candidates to visit the board’s website, or to call the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or the Matric Branch at 051-5450932 in case of any difficulty.