Pakistan Gets Hosting Rights for a Unique Cricket World Cup

The World Cup Seniors Over 40s Steering Committee has awarded the hosting right of the inaugural Seniors Over 40 Cricket World Cup to Pakistan, the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) confirmed.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had launched the Veterans World Cup for Over-50 players that was played in Sydney in 2018 and now they have floated the concept of the over-40 Senior Cricket World Cup.

According to the sources, a total of 12 teams will be competing in the marquee event while the tournament will be played from 23rd September to 8th October next year at six different venues in Karachi.

The host team will be accompanied by India, Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada, USA, Zimbabwe, Wales, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While sharing the details of the event, Chairman of PVCA, Fawad Ijaz Khan, said that every innings will consist of 45 overs while day and night matches will be also played in the inaugural event.

“An innings of the Seniors World Cup will consist of 45 overs. The matches will be played at six different grounds in Karachi. Day and night matches will also be played during the World Cup. The finals of the event will be telecasted live,” he added.

The Chairman of PVCA further added that veterans such as Shahid Afridi along with other senior cricketers can also be seen in action in the world cup.

“We have a number of leading cricketers who would be eligible to compete in the World Cup. We are hoping that top players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Younis Khan, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Hafeez will play for Pakistan. We are going to field a very strong team and will be the favorites to win the World Cup,” he concluded.