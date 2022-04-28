Shaheen Praises ECB for Hosting First-Ever Iftar Event at Lord’s

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler, Shaheen Shah, has thanked the England Cricket Board’s efforts for reconnecting with the Muslim community and said that it was a great step and everyone should appreciate their role.

Shaheen said, “It’s indeed an incredible step and must be thoroughly appreciated and acknowledged by all. Kudos to England Cricket Board for coming forward in reconnecting with the Muslim community.”

It's indeed an incredible step and must be thoroughly appreciated and acknowledged by all. Kudos to @ECB_cricket for coming forward in reconnecting with the Muslim community. https://t.co/P90GlnRtYl — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) April 26, 2022

Recently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted its first-ever iftar event at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground, to bring the Muslim community and sports together.

The event was attended by a number of high-profile dignitaries including commentators, Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain, while England’s white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan, was also present at the event.

The guests appreciated the step taken by the cricket board and Lord’s management for promoting unity.

Currently, Shaheen Shah is representing Middlesex in the ongoing English County Championship. In his debut match, he took four wickets while his side won that match by an innings and 82 runs. Shah is now all set to play his maiden first-class match at Lord’s.