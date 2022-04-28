Xiaomi 12 Lite Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch [Images]

Rumored Xiaomi 12 Lite has finally surfaced online in a series of real-life images revealing its design.

Tipster WHYLAB shared the images confirming that it features the same 2203129G model number seen in previous listings.

Xiaomi 12 Lite features a flat display and a plastic frame unlike the rest of the Xiaomi 12 series, which comes with curved screens and tapered backs with a metallic frame.

The display measures 6.55-inches and comes with an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also features dual stereo speakers and an IR blaster.

Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with a triple camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP macro camera.

The phone is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus as seen on Geekbench listings. It is also expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery and 67W fast charging.