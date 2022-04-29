Hafeez Wants Shan Masood in Squad for T20 World Cup in Australia

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez has backed stylish opener, Shan Masood, to make a comeback to the national side after an impressive run of form in the ongoing County Championship.

Hafeez believes that Shan has shown extreme determination and discipline in improving his technique and there is no question whatsoever that he should be part of Pakistan’s squads in all formats.

The former captain added that the national team selectors should also consider Shan for the limited-overs squad as he has massively improved his white-ball game. Hafeez also backed the idea of including Shan in the T20 setup as he could be useful in the 2022 T2o World Cup in Australia later in the year.

“I was completely sure that Shan Masood will perform in the County Championship. I’m impressed with his hard work and technique. The PCB selection committee must utilize the performance of Shan Masood and he should be adjusted across all three formats of the game for Pakistan,” Hafeez remarked.

Shan last played for Pakistan in early 2021 on their tour of New Zealand. He has since been left out of the national team squad. Although he was part of the Test squad against Australia, Imam-ul-Haq was preferred as a first-choice opener.

The 32-year-old has been in the form of his life lately. He finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has continued his magnificent run of form in the ongoing County Championship.

He has crossed the 50-run mark in each of his previous 5 innings including two double-centuries. He is the leading run-scorer in the championship with 671 runs at an average of 134.20 in 5 innings.

