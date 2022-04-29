Middlesex Captain Lavishes Praise on Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi has made a brilliant start to the County Championship as he bagged four wickets against Glamorgan in the first match including two wickets of the Test No.1 batter, Marnus Labuschagne.

Middlesex County Cricket Club skipper, Peter Handscomb, has said that it is not an easy task to face Shaheen in the nets but his presence on the ground adds a lot of energy to the team.

While talking to the media ahead of the match against Leicestershire, Handscomb said, “It’s nice being on this side, definitely. Not so nice in the nets, but out in the middle, it’s nice having him on your team.”

Yesterday, Shaheen Afridi jolted Leicestershire’s top order and claimed three wickets including two wickets in two balls.

The Middlesex captain further said that it is great to see someone leading from the front and it adds extra energy to the side and it is a good sign for the team.

“He always wanted another over, so that energy is great to see from someone just coming in. The boys loved him, loved everything that he brought. I hope that’s a good sign to come for the next few games,” he concluded.