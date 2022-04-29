Hasan Ali Continues to Wreak Havoc in English County Cricket [Video]

Pakistan’s experienced right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, continued his rich vein of form in county cricket as he picked up yet another five-wicket haul in Lancashire’s encounter against Hampshire. As a result, Hasan became the overall leading wicket-taker across both divisions in the championship.

The fiery pacer has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 12.36 in 5 innings he has bowled in the season so far. His exceptional performance in the competition has included two five-wicket hauls as he continues his journey to regain his old form.

The 27-year-old picked up the wickets of Liam Dawson, Ben Brown, Keith Barker, Kyle Abbott, and fellow Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Abbas, as he ripped through Hampshire’s batting unit. Hasan finished with figures of 5/45 in 15 overs he bowled in the innings.

Hasan was on the money yet again as his magnificent pace bowling restricted Hampshire to 246 in the first innings, setting up the perfect platform for Lancashire to register their third consecutive win in the competition.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in 2022 County Division 1: (As of 28 April)

Player Team Matches Wickets Average 5fers Hasan Ali Lancashire 3* 19 12.36 2 Craig Overton Somerset 3* 16 14.25 2 Keith Barker Hampshire 4* 16 17.81 1 Jordan Clark Surrey 4* 15 20.40 0 Peter Siddle Somerset 3 14 15.64 1

Have a look at Hasan’s magnificent 5fer: