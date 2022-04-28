Mohammad Amir Returns to Red-Ball Cricket After a Long Break

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, has expressed his excitement and joy over his return to County Championship, saying he always loved playing in England and is looking forward to the challenge.

While speaking to the media ahead of the Gloucestershire game against Surrey, Amir said, “I am feeling really good and excited for tomorrow as I have always loved playing County cricket and looking forward to the challenge.”

The left-arm pacer is available for Gloucestershire for the three matches against Surrey, Hampshire, and Somerset.

When the fast bowler was asked about his short stint, Amir added, “I will be playing only three games but will give my 200 percent for the team and create an impact in the tournament.”

While answering a question regarding the dressing room environment, Amir said that he always likes playing with youngsters and will try his best to share his experience with them.

“I always like playing with youngsters as they give it they are all on the ground and I will definitely try to impart my experience to them. When I arrived and sat in the dressing room with the boys I thought to myself, I’m on the good side here,” he added.

“When I arrived and sat in the dressing room with the boys I thought to myself, I’m in a good side here” 😍 Mohammad Amir is already enjoying being part of the Gloucestershire camp 🙌 Listen to @iamamirofficial’s first interview as a Glos player ⬇️#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/qDSGViDT0k — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) April 27, 2022

While discussing his comeback to red-ball cricket after three years, Amir said that he is feeling better now as he has worked hard on his fitness, and now his body allows him to showcase his talent in the longer format.

“I didn’t play much cricket after retiring from international cricket and my body got a break and not to mention my mindset changed. I worked on my fitness and now I feel a lot better. My body is allowing me to test my skills again in Test cricket,” he concluded.

This also hints that Amir might be all set to return to Test cricket and get out of international retirement.