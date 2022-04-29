OGRA Asks Provinces to Ensure Adequate Oil Supply During Eid Holidays

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent an advisory to the Chief Secretaries of the provinces to manage visitors at tourist areas, control traffic around hilly areas, and avoid any shortage of fuel during the Eid holidays.

The Chief Secretaries of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been asked to depute concerned Deputy Commissioner (DCs) to manage the affairs to avoid any untoward incidents, said an official statement of the authority.

The spokesperson said that the authority has also advised all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to maximize their supplies towards the north and all hill stations to ensure smooth and uninterrupted fuel supplies at the main consumption areas.

The OGRA enforcement teams have been directed to inspect and verify stocks at depots and monitor the fuel supply situation closely, the spokesperson added.