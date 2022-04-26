OGRA Warns Diesel Hoarders of Stern Action

Taking cognizance of the reports regarding non-availability of diesel, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has moved its enforcement teams along with law enforcement agencies and district management in different regions to inspect and unearth illegal oil storage.

In a statement, the regulator has warned that anyone found illegally hoarding or stocking oil will be dealt with under the law of the land.

Chief Secretaries have already been informed to advise Deputy Commissioners for increasing vigilance on such illegal activities and take immediate punitive actions.

Moreover, DCOs have also been informed to mobilize teams to inspect petrol pumps in their respective regions. Anyone found involved in hoarding or short supply will be dealt with according to law and a report will be sent to OGRA.