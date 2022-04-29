PCB Announces Women Team’s Training Camp for Sri Lanka Series

Published Apr 29, 2022

National women selectors have announced a list of 26 players for the preparatory camp for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka that will be played in Karachi from 24 May. The 12-day long camp will be staged at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium Karachi from 7 to 18 May.

Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, and Fatima Sana will not attend the camp and join the squad for the series on 17 May. The quartet will be taking part in a women’s T20 event in Dubai. Left-arm-spinner Nashra Sandhu will be missing out on the camp due to a shoulder injury.

Camp participants (players):

Aiman Anwar Anam Amin Anoosha Nasir Ayesha Bilal
Ayesha Naseem Ayesha Zafar Ghulam Fatima Gull Feroza
Iram Javed Kainat Imtiaz Muneeba Ali Siddiqui Najiha Alvi
Natalia Pervaiz Nida Dar Omaima Sohail Rameen Shamim
Sadaf Shams Sadia Iqbal Shawaal Zulfiqar Sidra Amin
Sidra Nawaz Tasmia Rubab Tuba Hassan Umme Hani
Waheeda Akhtar Yusra Amir

Support personnel:

David Hemp (Head coach), Saleem Jaffer (Bowling coach), Waqar Orakzai (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Conditioning coach), Rifat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist), Dr. Muhammad Khurram (Doctor), and Zubair Ahmed (Analyst)

Here is the schedule for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka white-ball series:

Date Fixture Venue
24 May 1st T20I Karachi Southend Club
26 May 2nd T20I Karachi Southend Club
28 May 3rd T20I Karachi Southend Club
1 June 1st ODI Karachi Southend Club
3 June 2md ODI Karachi Southend Club
5 June 3rd ODI Karachi Southend Club

 

