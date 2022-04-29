Pakistani Fast Bowlers Continue Stellar Run in County Championship [Video]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Apr 29, 2022 | 12:28 pm

Pakistan’s pacers have been in the headlines for their outstanding bowling performance in the ongoing County Championship. The likes of Shaheen Shah, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf are displaying magnificent performances for their respective teams.

In the fourth round of the County Championship, the three pacers continued to impress with some brilliant displays with the ball. Hasan took 5wickets while Rauf and Shaheen got 3 wickets each.

Haris Rauf, who represents Yorkshire, took three quick wickets against Kent and restricted them to 20 for 3 before Daniel Bell-Drummond and Jordan Cox built a solid partnership. Rauf managed the wicket of Ben Compton, Zak Crawley, and Jack Leaning.

Shaheen Afridi, who is in superb touch, added three more wickets to his tally in the morning session at the Lord’s. Shaheen took the wicket of  Hasan Azad and Colin Ackermann on consecutive deliveries and followed it up with the wicket of Louis Kimber.

Hasan Ali, who took nine wickets against Gloucestershire, bagged yet another five wicket haul in the ongoing match against Hampshire including the wicket of Muhammed Abbas.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s left-handed opener, Shan Masood, who is the leading scorer in the ongoing County Championship, added another half century to his tally. The left-hander has so far scored three fifties and two double hundreds.

