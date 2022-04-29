Pakistani Fast Bowlers Continue Stellar Run in County Championship [Video]

Pakistan’s pacers have been in the headlines for their outstanding bowling performance in the ongoing County Championship. The likes of Shaheen Shah, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf are displaying magnificent performances for their respective teams.

In the fourth round of the County Championship, the three pacers continued to impress with some brilliant displays with the ball. Hasan took 5wickets while Rauf and Shaheen got 3 wickets each.

Haris Rauf, who represents Yorkshire, took three quick wickets against Kent and restricted them to 20 for 3 before Daniel Bell-Drummond and Jordan Cox built a solid partnership. Rauf managed the wicket of Ben Compton, Zak Crawley, and Jack Leaning.

Shaheen Afridi, who is in superb touch, added three more wickets to his tally in the morning session at the Lord’s. Shaheen took the wicket of Hasan Azad and Colin Ackermann on consecutive deliveries and followed it up with the wicket of Louis Kimber.

What a way to start the day 😍 @iShaheenAfridi nearly has a hat-trick at Lords 🔥 Watch him bowl in the #LVCountyChamp LIVE 👉 https://t.co/VYPpVbTvYt pic.twitter.com/PBxDeukoxs — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 28, 2022