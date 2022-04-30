Huawei To Unveil Foldable Mate Xs 2 and MatePad SE

Improving on its foldable phone rivaling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Huawei has introduced the Mate Xs 2, a successor of the Mate Xs launched in 2020. The latest phone features a slight redesign and upgraded specs.

The company also launched a tablet called the MatePad SE alongside the foldable phone.

Design & Display

Mate Xs 2 features a 7.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2480 x 2200px and a refresh rate of 120Hz. When folded, the screen shrinks to a mere 6.5 inches with 2480 x 1176 px resolution. Despite the screen size, the phone only weighs 255 grams, significantly lighter than the 300g Mate Xs.

The phone has a refined double rotor hinge mechanism to help improve the long-term durability of the polymer-covered display and leaves no visible crease.

Mate Xs 2 also supports the M-Pen 2s stylus for note-writing and doodling, the same as the S-Pen on Samsung phones. It comes in white, black, and purple colors.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The storage is expandable via Huawei’s proprietary Nano Memory slot by up to 256GB.

The device boots Huawei’s native HarmonyOS 2 based on Android but without Google services.

Camera

Mate Xs 2 features a triple-camera setup, similar to that of its predecessor. It sports a 50MP main camera, another 13MP camera, and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom with OIS.

The phone comes with a 10MP selfie camera in the top right corner.

Battery & Pricing

Mate Xs 2 packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging. However, the model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage comes with a 4,880mAh battery.

It retails at a starting price of $1,512 for the 8/256GB model and $1,966 for the 12/512GB variant.

Open sales for the smartphone begin on May 6.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)

Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) GPU: Adreno 660

Adreno 660 OS: HarmonyOS 2.0

HarmonyOS 2.0 Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE Display: 7.8 inches, Foldable OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz + 6.5 inches, OLED, 1176 x 2480 pixels

7.8 inches, Foldable OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz + 6.5 inches, OLED, 1176 x 2480 pixels Memory RAM: 8GB or 12GB Internal: 256GB or 512GB Card Slot: Nano Memory

Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.4, 81mm (telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultra wide) Front: 10.7 MP, f/2.2

Colors: Black, White, Purple

Black, White, Purple Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 66W

Li-Po 4600 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 66W Price: $1,512 – $1,966

MatePad SE

Design & Display

MatePad SE features a 10.1-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 920 x 1200 px. It is only available in a single dark blue color.

Internals & Storage

The tablet is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710A SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boots HarmonyOS 2.

ALSO READ OnePlus Launches 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Camera, Battery, and Pricing

MatePad SE comes with a 5MP rear and a 2MP selfie camera. The tablet has a 5,100mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

The 4/128GB Wi-Fi-only variant retails for $226 while the one with cellular connectivity costs $257.

ALSO READ Motorola Edge 30 Launched With 50 MP Triple Cameras and 144Hz Display

MatePad SE Specifications