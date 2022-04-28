Motorola Edge 30 Launched With 50 MP Triple Cameras and 144Hz Display

Motorola has unveiled a new mid-range phone called the Edge 30 which unfortunately misses the mark in terms of price and specs.

Here’s what it offers.

Design & Display

Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 10-bit HDR+ panel and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is advertised as the brand’s slimmest phone at only 6.79mm.

It comes equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos as well as basic IP52 dust and water resistance. However, it does not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

ALSO READ Apple Rolls Out Much-Awaited Self Service iPhone Repairs

The handset is available in Aurora Green, Meteor Grey, and Supermoon Silver colors.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It features a dual-SIM slot, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

The device boots the Android 12 OS and comes with Moto’s desktop environment.

Camera

Edge 30 comes with a 50MP primary camera at the rear with All-Pixel Autofocus and OIS, paired with another 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera that can also be used as a macro camera. The third camera is a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras can record 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p at up to 60fps.

While the selfie camera packs a 32MP lens with pixel binning.

ALSO READ Instagram is Testing Pinned Posts

Battery & Pricing

Compared to the Pro model, the Edge 30 features a smaller battery of 4,020mAh which can last for 1.5 days on a single charge. The device comes with a 33W TurboPower charger in the box and will retail for €450, once it launches in multiple regions across the world in May.

Motorola Edge 30 Specifications