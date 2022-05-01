Govt Decides to Keep Petrol Prices Unchanged Despite IMF Pressure

The new government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged till 15 May.

An official document stated that the Prime Minister has approved maintaining the prices of petroleum products at the level of 16-30 April 2022, and the government will bear the Price Differential Claim on the prices of MS at Rs. 29.6 per liter, HSD at Rs. 73.04 per liter, SKO at Rs. 43.16 per liter and LDO at Rs. 64.7 per liter.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs. 149.86 per liter, whereas the per-liter prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs. 144.15, Rs. 125.56, and Rs. 118.31, respectively.

ALSO READ PSO Posts Record-Breaking Profits For 9 Months of FY22

To recall, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on 14 April recommended an increase in petroleum prices by up to Rs. 119 effective from April 16, 2022. The regulator had proposed an increase in prices of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 119 per liter, prices of petrol by Rs. 83.50 per liter, prices of kerosene oil by Rs. 77.56 per liter, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs. 77.31 per liter.

It is pertinent to mention here that back in February, former Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a reduction of Rs. 10 per liter in petroleum prices and announced the new rates would remain in place till the FY23 budget.