FIA to Arrest Individuals Spreading Fake Videos

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to contact Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take action against accounts spreading fake videos on social media. The FIA has taken notice of the fake videos circulating on social media and has launched an investigation.

The FIA has ensured that strict actions will be taken against those responsible for the making and spreading fake videos, including fines and imprisonment. According to the FIA, there are severe penalties for propaganda and defamation under the new social media laws.

In the first phase, the FIA Cybercrime has been tasked with identifying such social media IDs, after which the necessary actions should be taken, including arrests.

The FIA will also contact PTA to write to the social media platforms to permanently block such IDs.

Recently, an inappropriate video, being attributed to former Federal Minister Zartaj Gul, was circulating on social media. Furthermore, videos of some politicians and famous individuals are also making the rounds on social media.

According to the FIA, making fake videos using deep-fake technology is currently a trend on social media. It is said that fake videos of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and those related to him are being made with the help of deep-fake technology.

People are requested not to share such videos, FIA Director, Dr. Athar Waheed, said. Putting content on social media related to someone’s personal life is not allowed, and the government has tasked the FIA with taking action against the people spreading such videos.