FIA Arrests Man for Blackmailing Girl on Social Media

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has apprehended a man for blackmailing a girl on social media in Lahore.

The FIA took action against the suspect on the complaint of the girl’s father.

As per reports, the accused befriended the girl on social media and developed a relationship with her. During this period, he obtained vulnerable pictures of the victim and later started blackmailing her.

The accused extorted millions from the girl by threatening her over sharing the pictures on social media.

Dejected with continuous blackmailing, the girl shared the matter with her parents, who then approached the FIA.

A team of the Cyber Crime Wing traced the suspect and arrested him during a raid at his residence in one of Lahore’s elite areas.

During the raid, a mobile phone with objectionable material was also recovered.

A blackmailing and extortion case has also been registered against him, and an investigation is underway.