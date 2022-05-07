CDA to Renovate Faisal Mosque After 40 Years of Neglect

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Engineer Farkhand Iqbal has issued instructions to the engineering and finance staff to prepare a PC-1 for the complete renovation of Faisal Mosque.

The directive was issued during a meeting at CDA Headquarters yesterday.

No renovation of Faisal Mosque has been done over the last four decades and its parking areas and restrooms require maintenance work. The funding that it receives from the federal government maintenance grant falls short of the required amount for its overall maintenance.

Consequently, CDA has decided that this is a landmark for Pakistan and will allocate Rs. 200 million for its renovation from its own budget. Also, a separate directorate that will have a complete team for horticulture, maintenance, electrical and civil works will be made in this regard.

Furthermore, the illumination and solarization of the mosque will be done, and instructions that no parking fee will be allowed and no licenses will be issued inside the area to preserve its sanctity and natural beauty will be issued to the Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA). Instead, parking will be made free of cost.