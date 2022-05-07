KE to Invest $84 Million On Grid System

K-Electric has planned to invest an estimated amount of $84 million in the grid system. This will enable the utility company to import additional power of up to 800 megawatts from the National Grid during the summer.

According to a stock filing, KE has awarded an EPC Contract for the construction of a 500/200 KV Grid at KANUPP-K-Electric Interconnection (KKI) to Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Company Limited. The estimated value of the EPC Contract is around $84 million.

According to the company’s website, K-Electric is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan. It produces electricity from its own generation units with an installed capacity of 1875 MW. It also has arrangements with external power producers for around 1680 MW which include 1100 MW from the National Grid.

Through investments of over $1 billion in the power generation business, KE has enhanced its capacity by more than 1,000 MW since 2009 by installing new plants.