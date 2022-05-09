Chameera, Hasnain Top List of Best Bowling Figures in ODI World Cup Super League

Sri Lankan fast bowler, Dushmantha Chameera’s spell of 5/16 against Bangladesh in Mirpur last year is the best bowling figure in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League so far.

In November 2020, Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, got the second-best bowling figures in the league during Pakistan vs Zimbabwe encounter at Rawalpindi. The 22-year-old pacer scalped 5 wickets for 26 runs.

Third on the list is New Zealand’s James Neesham who bowled a superb spell against Bangladesh at Wellington where he picked 5 wickets for 27 runs.

Ireland off-spinner, Andy McBrine’s name comes in the fourth place whose best bowling figures of 5/29 came against Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi last year in January.

In July 2020, England’s David Willey picked 5/30 in an ODI against Ireland at Southampton which is the fifth on the list. Here’s the list: