Changan Delivers More Than 150 Units of Oshan X7 Across Pakistan

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has started delivering Oshan X7 SUVs on time despite the spread of COVID-19 across China, resulting in several cities going into extended lockdowns.

The bookings for Oshan X7 began after the Global Premiere on March 7, 2022. MCML managed to start the delivery of Oshan X7 nationwide in the month of April.

ALSO READ Regal Automobiles Increases Price of Prince Pearl

COVID-19 has resulted in delivery delays worldwide as many countries continue to see waves and aftershocks of the pandemic. Multiple companies have faced issues in delivering their vehicles having further extended lead times exceeding 7 months to a year.

Customers of other cars and SUVs have faced the ordeal of long waiting times due to chip shortages, cargo container shortages, material shortages, and other supply chain issues.

MCML, however, has been silently changing the automotive landscape lately with iconic Yutong luxury buses as well. The assembly plant of Yutong is located in Karachi and all of its buses are being made in Pakistan since 2015

MCML is a joint venture with a $136 billion investment made by Master Motors and Changan Auto. The company started with the local assembly of Karvaan passenger van, which — according to MCML CEO Danial Malik — has obtained a 53% market share.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Faces Backlash for Selling Multi-Colored Alto

In 2020, the company launched locally assembled Changan Alsvin, which appealed to both, the hatchback and subcompact sedan customers with its impressive design, performance, and features.

MCML celebrated Alsvin’s 1st-anniversary last month, offering free insurance and 5 year/150,000 km warranty. Its sales only in March crossed the 1,000-mark, obtaining a market share of more than 25%.

MCML has been prompt in starting the local production and deliveries of Oshan X7 as opposed to its competitors. Several photos have popped up on social media of families taking deliveries and people sharing their reviews online.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Doubles Down on Fines and Punishments for CNG-fitted Vehicles

The company has delivered more than 150 vehicles to customers. The company is facing parts shortages, especially in 7 seat variants caused by the Omicron-led lockdown in China. This may cause a delay of 30 to 45 days as per their communique to their dealers.