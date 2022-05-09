Pak Suzuki Faces Backlash for Selling Multi-Colored Alto

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is under fire for selling an Alto with a defective paint job. Its photos have gone viral on social media, causing the company to face severe backlash from the public.

The photos show an Alto with the front half colored bright grey, while the rear half is dark grey. The black door mirrors, door handles, and non-alloy rims imply that it is a base-grade Alto, which costs Rs. 1,475,000.

According to a Facebook post, the customer purchased his Alto from Suzuki Naseer Autos in Karachi. The dealership agreed to address the issue, however, the automaker is yet to comment on it.

Alto is Pakistan’s best-selling car and PSMC’s number one revenue generator. Since January 2022, the company has increased its price by about Rs. 250,000. Yet, it has several quality control issues, mostly pertaining to bodywork.

After this revelation, the public is pleading with the government to intervene and ensure better quality control on the part of automakers, especially PSMC.