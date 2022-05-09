Imam-ul-Haq and Babar’s Marriage Plans Revealed in Exclusive Interview

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq talked about the festivities of Eid, the tradition of Eidi, cricketing idol, and his marriage plans in an exclusive interview with ProPakistani.

Revealing his plans for marriage, Imam-ul-Haq told he will get married a year later or so. However, he promised that he will make sure Babar Azam ties the knot first. Imam-ul-Haq also shared that he likes Babar Azam’s batting better than his captaincy.

ALSO READ Diana Baig Urges PCB to Develop Women’s Cricket at Junior Level

Since team Pakistan is currently enjoying a gap between the cricket seasons, Imam-ul-Haq celebrated Eid at home. After being away from home at several festivals due to packed schedule, Imam-ul-Haq stated that spending Eid with family is more fun.

The opening batter also told that he enjoys spending Eid in England because of the support from Pakistani community. Sharing his experience of Eid with Pakistan team, Imam-ul-Haq told that they often cook by themselves to enjoy the festival.

Imam-ul-Haq further shared that he loves getting Eidi although he has to give more money to the younger ones than he receives since he is a grown up now.

Talking about his idol in cricket, Imam-ul-Haq revealed that he has never picked any specific idol, however, he loves Kumar Sangakkara’s batting style as well as Virat Kohli’s aggression. Pakistani opener said that despite the fact that Virat Kohli is struggling with the bat, his confidence is second to none.

Sharing his rivalry with the teammates, Imam-ul-Haq revealed that he loves hitting Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf out of the park. He said that facing these two bowlers in PSL is always a joy.

Imam-ul-Haq also expressed aspiration to represent Pakistan in all three formats. He stated that the comeback in Test cricket after 1.5 years is uplifting. He shared that he had a firm belief that the hard work will pay-off. Imam-ul-Haq further shared that he is aiming to land a spot in the T20I side.

Commenting on the rumors regarding PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s resignation, Imam-ul-Haq stated that political affairs should remain at an arm’s length from cricket. However, he enjoys political memes on social media because of the creativity they exhibit.