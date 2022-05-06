Aaqib Javed Wants Young Azam Khan to Quit Cricket

Former cricketer and current coach of Lahore Qalandars, Aaqib Javed, has suggested that Azam Khan should quit cricket if he is unable to work on his fitness. Former fast bowler also termed the 23-year-old as ‘lazy’.

Former Pakistan cricketer featured in an Eid special show for ARY News, where he got candid about his views about cricket. Talking about young wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, Aaqib Javed was of the view that the young player is not fit enough for cricket.

The former player suggested 23-year-old to quit cricket if he cannot become fit. Lahore Qalandars coach said, “Azam Khan should either quit cricket or else transform himself into a cricketer.”

While naming the laziest players from Pakistan, Aqib Javed again named Azam Khan along with Sohaib Maqsood and Haris Sohail.

Aqib Javed is the current head coach of Lahore Qalandars while Azam Khan plays for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League.