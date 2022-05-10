Govt Reshuffles Top Bureaucracy in Punjab

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, have concurred on a large-scale reshuffling of the province’s bureaucracy.

The decision was made during a meeting between the two and entails the transfers of the commissioners and deputy commissioners of Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Gujrat, and other districts, according to media reports. They have also decided to replace the Inspector-General (IG) of the Punjab Police and the Commissioner of Lahore immediately.

ALSO READ Major Development Work on IJP Road Completed Ahead of Schedule

The CM has reportedly decided to change the secretaries of non-functioning departments and will receive a weekly report of each department to monitor their operations. He has also directed the provincial secretaries to improve their performance.

In other news, the Government of Punjab appointed Supreme Court Advocate, Ashtar Ausaf, as the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) on Monday, almost a month after Khalid Jawed Khan resigned from the post.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Restores NCOC to Contain New COVID-19 Variant

The AGP is the government’s primary lawyer in the apex court and is responsible for advising it in legal matters.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے اشتر اوصاف علی کی بطور اٹارنی جنرل پاکستان تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے اٹارنی جنرل کی تعیناتی آئین کے آرٹیکل 100 (1) کے تحت وزیر اعظم کے مشورے پر کی اٹارنی جنرل آف پاکستان کا عہدہ خالد جاوید خان کے استعفے کے بعد خالی ہوا تھا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 9, 2022

A statement from the President’s Office confirmed Ausaf’s appointment on the recommendation of PM Shehbaz under Article 100(1) of the Constitution — “The president shall appoint a person, being a person qualified to be a judge of the Supreme Court, to be the AGP”.