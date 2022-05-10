Is Shahid Afridi Buying a Franchise in Pakistan Junior League?

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has shown interest in buying a franchise in the upcoming Pakistan Junior League, saying it will benefit the young players financially and provide an opportunity to learn from experienced players.

While speaking on Samaa News, the 42-year-old said, “I have plans about buying an Under-19 team because it will be beneficial for the youngsters, both, financially and in terms of learning from experienced players.”

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the launch of its first-ever Pakistan Junior League (PJL) and invited sponsors for bidding with the league scheduled for October this year.

While answering a question regarding the importance of the league at the junior level, Afridi added, “I firmly believe that coaching should be done at junior levels because the senior team only requires man management.”

The former all-rounder further stated that he does not know what the cost will be but he is keen to share his experience and his ups and downs with the younger generation.

“I have spoken to a couple of friends about it because I don’t know how much it will cost. But I’m very interested in sharing my experience with the youngsters by becoming a part of the Under-19 PSL. I would be very happy to share my ups and downs with the younger generation.”

The inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League will be played from October 1-15 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore while six city-based franchise teams will participate in the 19-match competition.

The cricket board has yet to share the details about the teams and their owners for the event but it has been reported that the players will be selected through a draft system.