Former Pakistan Captain Appointed KPL Director Cricket Operations

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif, has been appointed as Director Cricket Operations of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Latif will assume the responsibilities immediately and will be tasked to take the league to new heights. Latif’s appointment will ensure that KPL will be able to establish itself as one of the most exciting T20 leagues.

ALSO READ Amir and Abbas Make Headlines in Round 5 of County Championship [Videos]

According to sources, more former Test cricketers will be offered key roles in KPL in the next few days.

The inaugural edition of KPL was held last year as top cricketing stars in the country were joined by renowned international superstars. The likes of Shahid Afridi, Herschelle Gibbs, Mohammad Hafeez, and Imad Wasim took part in the first season of the tournament. It is expected that the second season will include more international superstars.

The second edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played in August in Muzaffarabad. The second edition will feature two more teams with GB Markhors and Jammu Janbaz the latest franchises to join the competition.

The first edition of the tournament provided a platform for young aspiring cricketers from all over the country to showcase their talent. The competition provided a pathway for talented cricketers to prove their credentials and earn a contract in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ Chameera, Hasnain Top List of Best Bowling Figures in ODI World Cup Super League

Young fast bowler, Zaman Khan impressed in the inaugural edition of the tournament and secured a contract with Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of PSL. He played an influential role as Lahore won its first PSL title.