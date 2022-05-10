New Govt Goes Back to Old Curriculum for Schools and Colleges

The new federal government has reportedly ordered to stop further work on the Single National Curriculum (SNC) that was introduced by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to reports, the federal government has also ordered relevant authorities to suspend imparting education under the SNC and revert back to the old syllabus at the earliest.

Educationists have strongly condemned the move by the coalition government, claiming that the education sector should remain free from political motives.

One educationist said that any change in SNC will be opposed at every level and suggested the government leave SNC as it is. Another educationist said that SNC has been prepared after taking all national stakeholders on board and there is no need to roll it back.

The PTI-led federal government had formulated and introduced the SNC for schools, colleges, and seminaries. The SNC has been adopted by all provinces except for Sindh, which openly rejects SNC.

Under SNC, all schools, colleges, and seminaries are required to use textbooks prepared by the respective provincial textbook boards.