Changan Announces Price Hikes for Alsvin and Oshan X7

Pakistan’s auto industry has seen numerous companies announce price hikes in recent months. Nearly every brand has announced price increases and Changan is no exception. The Chinese automaker recently announced new prices for its Alsvin sedan and Oshan X7 SUV.

The company has justified the drastic increase in prices blaming the constant depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, increase in freight charges, and rising prices of raw materials, including operational costs.

The table below shows the price hikes, applicable from May 9th.

Vehicle Name New Price Price Increment Alsvin MT Comfort Rs. 2,894,000 Rs. 125,000 Alsvin DCT Comfort Rs. 3,149,000 Rs. 125,000 Alsvin DCT Lumiere Rs. 3,344,000 Rs. 125,000 Oshan X7 Comfort Rs. 6,050,000 Rs. 300,000 Oshan X7 FutureSenseTM Rs. 6,350,000 Rs. 400,000

Changan Customers whose full payments have been received before 9 May will be getting the vehicle at the old price, while Alsvin customers who have already paid partially will be allowed to buy the vehicle at the old price if they can pay the remaining amount by May 16th.

Changan has recently made an impressive entry into the SUV market via Oshan X7, introducing some new features in the vehicle while offering CKD units for the Pakistani Industry. Despite its efforts, Changan has to resort to price hikes like the rest of the companies as it isn’t immune to the issues faced by the rest of the industry.