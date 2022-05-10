Zong Partners with Huawei & Akhuwat Foundation to Promote Digital Education in Pakistan

Zong and Huawei have joined hands with Akhuwat – an interest-free microfinance organization with poverty alleviating interventions in microfinance, education, and more – to help promote digital education in Pakistan and introduce the less privileged students to the modern ways of learning.

Under the partnership, Zong in collaboration with Huawei will be donating 200 tablets to Akhuwat. Akhuwat provides education services to make digital education for the less privileged students accessible across Pakistan, including the far-flung areas of Sindh.

Through high-tech studio facilities, interactive content, highly qualified teachers, a team of academic and IT professionals, and the tablets donated, Akhuwat will be leading the mission of digitally imparting quality learning.

“As an organization that places a huge emphasis on the well-being of the underprivileged strata of the society, Zong 4G has always stepped forward to integrate them in the modern and digital society of today,” Zong 4G’s spokesperson said.

“With digitization being on top of our agenda, we’re pleased to have partnered with Akhuwat Foundation and are glad to have a chance to help Pakistan’s underprivileged youth get introduced to advanced ways of learning,” she added.

Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan, Wuhan reiterated the sentiment, stating, “At the heart of the Huawei ethos is our belief in openness and knowledge-sharing. We are committed to supporting the development of an ICT talent ecosystem in Pakistan and very happy to aid Akhuwat Foundation, in collaboration with Zong 4G, in this endeavor.”

Huawei’s aim is to openly collaborate with the public and private sectors to create an ICT ecosystem that drives forward digital transformation. Zong believes that Akhuwat Foundation has all the means to establish and deliver a nationwide e-learning platform that will be free to access.

NJV Government School in Karachi is going to be the transmission center of this e-learning project. Classes will be conducted by highly qualified teachers and will be streamed live to students all over the country. Students who can’t afford such advanced learning will benefit greatly from this initiative.

The partnership initially targets 200 students belonging to the remote areas of Sindh, hosting online classes for grades VI to XII. Training on the usage of these devices and connecting with Akhuwat’s LMS (Learning Management System) will be provided to students/parents by Akhuwat.

Zong is leading the country’s ICT-powered digital transformation and is geared to digitize the educational landscape of Pakistan, especially in the wake of Covid-19 which brought the wide digital divide to light in Pakistan.

Zong’s support for Akhuwat Foundation in its mission of ending social inequality is just one instance of Zong’s commitment to Pakistan. Akhuwat believes that a hybrid style of quality education is the need of today in nurturing the students coming from less privileged backgrounds.

Exposing them to the technological tools of today’s learning environment gives these students a fighting chance to stand at par with everyone else and nurture them to be future leaders in their respective fields. The Huawei tablets will greatly facilitate NJV School’s objective to impart hybrid style Free of Cost Quality education to the students coming from rural areas of Sindh.

These tablets will greatly improve the students’ technological skills and enable them to access apps that promote learning along with research and the accessing of LMS, and, above all, prepare them for more technological advancements years down the road.

