ZTE Unveils Axon 40 Series With Invisible Selfie Camera and Flagship Specs

ZTE has launched the Axon 40 series with under-display selfie cameras. The Axon series is known for having invisible selfie cameras and the Axon 40 is no exception. It will be available in 2 variants namely Axon 40 Ultra, 40 Pro with a higher display refresh rate.

Here’s how they stack up.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

Design & Display

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features a slightly smaller 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 400ppi pixel density, a resolution of 1,116 x 2,480 px, and a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an under-display fingerprint reader.

A new UDC Pro chip drives the display with a new sub-pixel arrangement over the selfie camera, making the area more uniform and less noticeable when looked at from different angles. This is important as the Axon 30’s selfie camera wasn’t exactly invisible and you could see it at just the right angle.

Axon 40 Ultra’s 10-bit display has 100% DCI-P3 coverage and a peak of 1,500 nits with a 1,440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage with capacities of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

It packs a large 36,356 mm² vapor chamber that keeps it cool. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port that also handles audio out. It also features support for DTS:X Ultra for the stereo speakers. While an X-axis linear motor manages the haptic feedback.

The phone boots Android 12-based MyOS 12.

Camera

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra features triple 64MP cameras, with wide and ultra-wide modules that use a customized Sony IMX787 sensor.

The primary camera has a 7P lens with an f/1.6 aperture, 35 mm focal length, OIS, and omnidirectional autofocus. The ultra-wide module has a 16 mm lens (f/2.35) with autofocus that can capture macro shots at a distance of 4cm. The telephoto module has a periscope lens with a 91 mm focal length an f/3.5 aperture and OIS.

A 3D ToF sensor for focus assistance and a flicker sensor are also included at the rear.

The phone can record 8K videos with all three of its cameras and keep them active simultaneously, allowing users to switch instantly between focal lengths.

While the selfie camera features a 16MP sensor with 1.12 µm pixels.

Battery & Pricing

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support via USB-C cable. The Axon 40 Ultra can be pre-booked in China via the company’s official website and retails for a starting price of $745 for the base 8/256GB model. While the 12/256GB model costs $789. Details regarding the 512GB and 1TB models have not yet been unveiled.

Open sales for the phone begin on May 13. The phone will be internationally available from June.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)

Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 7308

Adreno 7308 OS: Android 12, MyOS 12

Android 12, MyOS 12 Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G Display: 6.8 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)

6.8 inches, AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Memory RAM: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Internal: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 64 MP, f/1.6, 35mm (standard) + 64 MP, f/3.5, 91mm (periscope telephoto) + 64 MP, f/2.4, 16mm (ultrawide) Front: 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Black, Gold, Silver

Black, Gold, Silver Fingerprint Sensor: Under the display

Under the display Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 80W

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 80W Price: $745 – $789

ZTE Axon 40 Pro

Design & Display

ZTE Axon 40 Pro features a 6.67-inch, 144Hz, 10-bit curved AMOLED panel with 1,080 x 2,400 px resolution, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The fingerprint reader is located under the display.

The phone also comes with stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio decoding.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

The phone boots Android 12-based MyOS 12.

Camera

The Axon 40 Pro comes with a 100MP main camera with a 1/1.52” sensor and an f/1.9 aperture. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle module (120°), a macro camera (4 cm), and a depth sensor.

The 16MP selfie camera is located inside the punch hole cutout.

Battery & Pricing

The Axon 40 Pro features the same 5,000mAh battery but with 66W fast charging. Pricing and launch details of the ZTE Axon 40 Pro have not yet been unveiled.

ZTE Axon 40 Pro Specifications