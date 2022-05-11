FBR to Introduce New Taxation Measures to Collect Additional Rs. 300 Billion

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to propose the new taxation measures during the budget preparation exercise for the next fiscal year (2022-23).

Sources told Propakistani that the issue of new taxation measures was discussed during the meeting of Finance Minister with FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad and FBR members. During the presentation of the FBR, Finance Minister directed the FBR to chalk out new measures to meet the tax collection target of Rs. 7.2 trillion for 2022-23.

The FBR high ups informed the Finance Minister that the new tax measures of Rs. 300 billion could be proposed to meet the new target for 2022-23, sources added.

ALSO READ FBR Raises CNG Valuation for Charging Sales Tax

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Miftah Ismail, visited Federal Board of Revenue (Headquarters), Islamabad this morning to review performance and the ongoing drive for tax compliance by the country’s premier revenue collection organization. Upon arrival, Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Mr. Asim Ahmad and other senior officers accorded him warm welcome on his very first visit after assuming office as Finance Minister.

During the meeting, Chairman FBR gave a detailed briefing to the Minister on the overall performance and revenue targets and collection made during the first ten months (July 2021- April 2022) of the current financial year. Minister for Finance expressed his satisfaction and generously appreciated Team FBR on achieving the target. He hoped that FBR will continue to maximize revenue collection in the next two months to meet the upward revised target fixed for the current financial year, 2021-2022.

He also expressed his desire that Team FBR should explore all avenues of tax compliance and, thus, make all out efforts to harness true revenue potential across Pakistan. Minister for Finance assured Chairman FBR of his total support in the ongoing tax collection drive in the country.

Chairman FBR also gave a detailed account of the flagship initiatives including Point of Sale (POS) and Track and Trace System (TTS). He assured the Finance Minister that all measures will be taken to further improve these initiatives and tap the real revenue potential in Retail as well as Large Scale Manufacturing Sectors.

The Minister appreciated various digital innovative measures adopted by Pakistan Customs which include Clearance in the Sky. He also commended digitalization drive of FBR in order to automate business processes, ensure ease of doing business, and thereby facilitate taxpayers. Similar digital interventions should be made at sea ports to ensure seamless and smooth clearance of cargo, the Minister emphasized.

ALSO READ Miftah Urges FBR to Meet Tax Target for FY22

The Minister reiterated that all avenues must be explored and meaningful budget proposals presented before the Government to maximize tax collection without creating any additional burden on the common man, he concluded.