Here’s When PCB Will Announce Squad for West Indies Series

West Indies cricket team will be touring Pakistan in June for the ODI leg of the series that was postponed in November last year after the emergence of several COVID-19 cases during the T20I series.

Recently, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan and Netherlands while Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad by May 20.

The series is part of the 2023 ODI World Cup Super League while the national selection committee has already started deliberating on the names and training camp which is likely to start on May 23.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from June 8, 10, and 12 but the venue might be shifted to Multan due to the expected political unrest in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, the cricket board agreed to cancel the ODI leg from the upcoming Pakistan tour to Sri Lanka in July. However, the three-match ODI series was not part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League.

Recently, Pakistan played a three-match ODI series against Australia which the hosts won 2-1. Not many changes are expected in the squad for the next series against West Indies.